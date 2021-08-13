Lutheran High Northeast graduated students in May with three of them tying for the valedictorian position: Madeline Becker, Rebecca Gebhardt and Temo Molina. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.
Jazper Ames — Plans to enter the workforce
Haydyn Beaudette — Northeast Community College; earned the Roger T. Victor Memorial Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship and Choir Department Award
Madeline Becker — University of Florida; earned the Lions Club Scholarship, Norfolk Daily News' 2021 All-Academic Team and Social Studies Department Award
Halle Berner — University of Nebraska-Lincoln; earned the Husker Study & Stay Scholarship, Nebraska Housing Credit, Booster Club Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth Award and Theology Department Award
Chloe Bitney\!q — University of South Dakota; earned the Coyote Commitment Distinction Scholarship and Agriculture Department Award
Grace Bitney — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Chancellor's Scholarship
Garrett Boelter — Plans to enter the workforce; earned the Physical Education Department Award
David Booth — Plans to enter the workforce; earned the Lions Club Outstanding Individuals in the Fine Arts
Kaelee Bowland — Wayne State College; earned the Dean's Scholarship, Class of '62 Scholarship, Carhart Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
Jackson Brundieck — Creighton University; Academic Opportunity Award
Ethan Christian — Northeast Community College, majoring in business; earned the Lions Club Scholarship and Nucor Education Award
Grant Colligan — Nebraska Wesleyan University with a major in exercise science; earned the Nebraska Strong Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship, Black and Gold Scholarship, Camon's Visit Grant, Health Careers Seminar Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship and Band Department Award
Lydia Deichmann — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Maverick Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
Adam Echtenkamp — Wayne State College; earned the Dean's Commitment Scholarship, Henry Ashley Edsall Memorial Scholarship and Farmers Pride Scholarship
Rebecca Gebhardt — Concordia University; earned the Presidential Scholarship, Volleyball Athletic Scholarship and Mathematics Department Award
Andrew Glaser — Plans to enter the workforce
Ben Green — Northeast Community College
Barett Griffith — Northeast Community College; earned the NECC Staff Tuition Waiver
Aubrey Herbolsheimer\!q — Mount Marty University; earned the Volleyball Scholarship, Choir Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship, Lorenz & Clara Herbolsheimer Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
Eli Knapp — Northeast Community College; earned the Norfolk Rotary Club/McIntosh Family Scholarship and Heartland Physical Therapy Scholarship
Brix Kossmann — Concordia University, majoring in business and economics
Abigail Luna — Northeast Community College
Cuauhtemoc Molina — University of Nebraska at Kearney; earned the Omaha World-Herald and Kearney Hub Scholarship, Cooper Foundation Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Lions Club Outstanding Individual in the Fine Arts and Spanish Department Award
Quinn Pape — Nebraska Wesleyan University; earned the FRHS Scholarship, Nebraska Strong Scholarship, Community Builders Event Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship, Natural & Health Sci Event Scholarship and Multi-Student Scholarship
Juan Rojas — University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biology
Ryan Rose-Hancock — Wayne State College; earned the Keith and Mona Sailors, Leadership Waiver, Red Cross Scholarship and Business Department Award
Eva Searight — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture; earned the Rawson Scholarship
Chloe Spence — Mount Marty University; earned the Women's Basketball Scholarship, Book Award Scholarship and Academic Scholarship
Jagur Starkel — Western Iowa Tech; earned the Foundation Scholarship, President Scholarship, WIT Board Scholarship, Housing Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship and Art Department Award
Jeht Stateler — Southeast Community College-Milford with a major in diesel mechanics; earned the SCC High School Senior Scholarship; 4-H Council Senior Scholarship and Stanley and Pauline Matzke Scholarship
Leah Sugita — Concordia University Irvine; earned the Regents Academic Scholarship, Lutheran Student Award, Richard and Kay Peterson Memorial Scholarship, Janelle K. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and Science Department Award
Ryan Thompson — Northeast Community College with a major in elementary education; earned the Eastern Star Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
Ashley Uecker — Northeast Community College; earned the English Department Award
Micah Wasson — Southeast Community College; earned the Nucor Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship
James Wright — Northeast Community College