Lutheran High Northeast graduated students in May with three of them tying for the valedictorian position: Madeline Becker, Rebecca Gebhardt and Temo Molina. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.

Jazper Ames — Plans to enter the workforce

Haydyn Beaudette — Northeast Community College; earned the Roger T. Victor Memorial Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship and Choir Department Award

Madeline Becker — University of Florida; earned the Lions Club Scholarship, Norfolk Daily News' 2021 All-Academic Team and Social Studies Department Award

Halle Berner — University of Nebraska-Lincoln; earned the Husker Study & Stay Scholarship, Nebraska Housing Credit, Booster Club Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Church Youth Award and Theology Department Award

Chloe Bitney\!q — University of South Dakota; earned the Coyote Commitment Distinction Scholarship and Agriculture Department Award

Grace Bitney — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Chancellor's Scholarship

Garrett Boelter — Plans to enter the workforce; earned the Physical Education Department Award

David Booth — Plans to enter the workforce; earned the Lions Club Outstanding Individuals in the Fine Arts

Kaelee Bowland — Wayne State College; earned the Dean's Scholarship, Class of '62 Scholarship, Carhart Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship

Jackson Brundieck — Creighton University; Academic Opportunity Award

Ethan Christian — Northeast Community College, majoring in business; earned the Lions Club Scholarship and Nucor Education Award

Grant Colligan — Nebraska Wesleyan University with a major in exercise science; earned the Nebraska Strong Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship, Black and Gold Scholarship, Camon's Visit Grant, Health Careers Seminar Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship and Band Department Award

Lydia Deichmann — University of Nebraska at Omaha; earned the Maverick Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship

Adam Echtenkamp — Wayne State College; earned the Dean's Commitment Scholarship, Henry Ashley Edsall Memorial Scholarship and Farmers Pride Scholarship

Rebecca Gebhardt — Concordia University; earned the Presidential Scholarship, Volleyball Athletic Scholarship and Mathematics Department Award

Andrew Glaser — Plans to enter the workforce

Ben Green — Northeast Community College

Barett Griffith — Northeast Community College; earned the NECC Staff Tuition Waiver

Aubrey Herbolsheimer\!q — Mount Marty University; earned the Volleyball Scholarship, Choir Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship, Lorenz & Clara Herbolsheimer Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship

Eli Knapp — Northeast Community College; earned the Norfolk Rotary Club/McIntosh Family Scholarship and Heartland Physical Therapy Scholarship

Brix Kossmann — Concordia University, majoring in business and economics

Abigail Luna — Northeast Community College

Cuauhtemoc Molina — University of Nebraska at Kearney; earned the Omaha World-Herald and Kearney Hub Scholarship, Cooper Foundation Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Lions Club Outstanding Individual in the Fine Arts and Spanish Department Award

Quinn Pape — Nebraska Wesleyan University; earned the FRHS Scholarship, Nebraska Strong Scholarship, Community Builders Event Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Lead the Way Scholarship, Natural & Health Sci Event Scholarship and Multi-Student Scholarship

Juan Rojas — University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in biology

Ryan Rose-Hancock — Wayne State College; earned the Keith and Mona Sailors, Leadership Waiver, Red Cross Scholarship and Business Department Award

Eva Searight — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture; earned the Rawson Scholarship

Chloe Spence — Mount Marty University; earned the Women's Basketball Scholarship, Book Award Scholarship and Academic Scholarship

Jagur Starkel — Western Iowa Tech; earned the Foundation Scholarship, President Scholarship, WIT Board Scholarship, Housing Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship and Art Department Award

Jeht Stateler — Southeast Community College-Milford with a major in diesel mechanics; earned the SCC High School Senior Scholarship; 4-H Council Senior Scholarship and Stanley and Pauline Matzke Scholarship

Leah Sugita — Concordia University Irvine; earned the Regents Academic Scholarship, Lutheran Student Award, Richard and Kay Peterson Memorial Scholarship, Janelle K. Miller Memorial Scholarship, Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and Science Department Award

Ryan Thompson — Northeast Community College with a major in elementary education; earned the Eastern Star Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship

Ashley Uecker — Northeast Community College; earned the English Department Award

Micah Wasson — Southeast Community College; earned the Nucor Scholarship and Red Cross Scholarship

James Wright — Northeast Community College

Norfolk Catholic graduates share honors, fall plans

Norfolk Catholic High School graduated students in May with Emily Faltys as valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.

