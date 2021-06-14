Lower Elkhorn NRD offers scholarships for summer camps

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is accepting applications for 4-H and natural resource district summer camp scholarships from youths throughout the district. The Lower Elkhorn NRD will reimburse the winning applicants for their camp registration fee.
Scholarships are available for various 4-H and NRD sponsored camps around the state, including the Nebraska Range Youth Camp and the Adventure Camp about the Environment (ACE Camp), the district said in a press release.
Scholarship winners must register for the camp of their choice and pay for the registration fee. The district will reimburse the scholarship winners after they send camp attendance verification to the Lower Elkhorn NRD office.
Any 4-H members who would like to apply for these scholarships should contact their local extension office for more information and an application form or visit the district’s website at: www.lenrd.org.
All applications must be received by Friday, June 18.
For a complete listing of all area camps, visit the Nebraska Extension 4-H website at: www.4h.unl.edu.