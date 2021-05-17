The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District awarded scholarships to to four area high school graduates.

The scholarships went to:

— Abygail Streff, Pierce

— Nathaniel Timmerman, West Point

— Aspen Lund, West Point

— Mason Mink, Meadow Grove

Each of the graduates plans to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture related field. Each scholarship was for $500, the district said.

“We’re happy to support students across our district who are furthering their education in the field of natural resources,” said Julie Wragge, information and education specialist. “We encourage all graduates to continue to protect and effectively manage our natural resources for the future.”

