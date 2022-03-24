Local student obtains residency with UNMC

Taylor Kay Thieman from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine has been matched with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a residency in dermatology. Thieman, who is from Norfolk, is among 131 UNMC medical students to obtain residencies.
The 2022 Main Residency Match — referred to as Match Day — is an annual rite of passage for medical students. That marks the day when students across the country learn where they will train for the next three to seven years, depending on the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.
Forty percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 54 percent matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Nationally there were 39,205 residency positions, the largest number on record.