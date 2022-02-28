A local high school student has been nominated as the Elks USA Teen of the Month.
Riley Anne Pena, a senior at Norfolk High School, was nominated for the award by two educators at the school.
Pena is involved in many activities such as orchestra, HOSA, National Honor Society, Fuel youth group and is an OSL confirmation leader. She also has been involved in multiple sports such as volleyball, cross country and track and field. Her hobbies include gardening, hiking, exercising, baking, swimming, fishing and boating.
Pena’s parents are Cori and Frank.