Rylee Frohberg of Norfolk has been awarded two scholarships to Wayne State College.
Frohberg was granted the Dean Excellence Scholarship and Leadership Award for a total of $20,200.
Frohberg is a senior at Norfolk High School and will graduate in 2022. Her many activities in high school include tennis, National Honor Society, student council, district student council president, HOSA club, Mental Health club, Circle of Friends, Health Careers club, Fuel Youth Ministry and Panther Partners. She also volunteered at Mercy Meals and worked at Buffalo Wild Wings.
After high school, Frohberg plans to go to Wayne State into its chemistry/health science program as a pre-med student. She then plans to go to medical school to get her doctorate in psychiatry.
Frohberg’s parents are Mike and Marsha Frohberg.