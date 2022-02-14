Kanyon Held of Leigh has been awarded the Board of Trustees and Leadership Award valued at $23,000 and $8,200, respectively, to continue his education at Wayne State College.
Held is involved in multiple sports such as football, golf and basketball. Other school activities he is involved in are the Future Farmers of America (FFA), One Act, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Youth Advisory Council, Choir, Travel Club, Blue Banner 4-H and the St. John’s Luther League. He is also a class officer.
Held will graduate from Leigh Community School this spring. His parents are Kip and Kamin Held.