Kanyon Held of Leigh has been awarded the Board of Trustees and Leadership Award valued at $23,000 and $8,200, respectively, to continue his education at Wayne State College.

Held is involved in multiple sports such as football, golf and basketball. Other school activities he is involved in are the Future Farmers of America (FFA), One Act, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Youth Advisory Council, Choir, Travel Club, Blue Banner 4-H and the St. John’s Luther League. He is also a class officer.

Held will graduate from Leigh Community School this spring. His parents are Kip and Kamin Held.

In other news

Concordia University honors list

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.9 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:

Hannah Wagner recognized as ag student of the month

Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus has recognized Hannah Wagner as the “Ag Student of the Month” for February. To be selected, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.

Western Iowa Tech president's list

Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced the president’s list, full-time students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the 2021 fall semester.

Valentine’s Day can be celebrated by anyone

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14 and is celebrated by people all over the world. The book definition of Valentine’s Day would be a day when it is traditional to send a card or chocolates to a person one is romantically involved with or attracted to.