Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.
The Nebraska Association of County Officials was organized in 1894. It is composed of 93 member counties, and its objective is to stimulate and contribute to the continuing improvement of county government in Nebraska through the promotion of increased efficiency and economy, the augmentation of a high standard of public service and the protection of the common good and general welfare of Nebraska county residents.