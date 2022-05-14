Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.

The Nebraska Association of County Officials was organized in 1894. It is composed of 93 member counties, and its objective is to stimulate and contribute to the continuing improvement of county government in Nebraska through the promotion of increased efficiency and economy, the augmentation of a high standard of public service and the protection of the common good and general welfare of Nebraska county residents.

In other news

More than 800 Northeast students graduate

Northeast Community College handed out degrees, certificates and diplomas to more than 800 students Friday during commencement exercises at Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

North Bend graduate inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Ella Endorf of North Bend, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership, was among the more than 80 University of Mississippi students who were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts.

University of Nebraska at Kearney grad list

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday morning at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.