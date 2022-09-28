Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members. It takes more than 2,500 committed volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.
A volunteer awards ceremony at Camp Catron in Nebraska City celebrated the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouts. Below are the Norfolk recipients and the awards they received.
— Volunteer of Excellence Award: Recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scouts — Becky Beckmann of Norfolk; Danita Broders of Norfolk; Deanna Anderson of Battle Creek; Libby McKay of Norfolk; Janette Ronk of Norfolk.
10 years of volunteer service: Recognizes volunteers for their years of service to the organization — Becky Beckmann of Norfolk and Danita Broders of Norfolk.