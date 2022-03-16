The deadline is the end of the week to submit applications for a 2022 Nebraska Press Association Foundation journalism scholarship.
The NPA Foundation board approved funding up to six total high school/collegiate scholarships at $2,000 each. Preference will be given to students pursuing a print journalism education at a Nebraska college or university. The applications to NPA should be postmarked or emailed by Friday, March 18.
Eligible to apply are 2022 Nebraska high school graduates who are now seeking to enroll in Nebraska colleges and universities. Enrollment must be on a full-time basis.
The scholarships will be given to students with a specific interest in news, editorial, photography, circulation, production or advertising careers at a weekly, semi-weekly or daily newspaper.
A letter of reference from the applicant’s community newspaper publisher or editor may accompany the application, but this is not a requirement to be considered. A statement from a high school administrator, guidance counselor or college counselor is required, and a letter of reference from an unrelated party (employer, clergy, coach, etc.) is also required.
Scholarship recipients will be notified in April.