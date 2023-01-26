January Elks Teen of the Month announced

Hannah Matteo-Hupp has been chosen as January’s Elks Teen of the Month. Matteo-Hupp, a senior at Norfolk Catholic, is involved in many extracurricular activities, including band, Quiz Bowl, musical, National Honor Society, a discipleship group and acting as a student manager for the cross country team.

She also regularly volunteers for community service projects like blood drives and Project Homeless Connect.

Matteo-Hupp has received multiple honors and awards, such as the PEO Leadership Award, a Gold Award for students with over a 3.9 GPA and four varsity letters, among other awards.

“(Matteo-Hupp) has consistently been one of my top-performing students,” wrote Lindsay Headley, a teacher at Norfolk Catholic, in her recommendation letter. “Both inside and outside of class, Miss Matteo-Hupp shows leadership skills. Her naturally cheery and positive attitude has been welcome in all my class settings.”

Outside of school, Matteo-Hupp works as a hostess at District Table & Tap and enjoys reading, listening to music, shopping, cleaning and learning new languages.

