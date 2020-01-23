Honor roll NDN

AMES, Iowa – Area students included on Iowa State university’s Dean’s list are:

Neligh — Jessica McManigal; Pilger — Katelyn Moje; Randolph — Nicholas Schmit; Wayne — Jenna Trenhaile; West Point — Michael Bracht.

Augustana University Dean's List

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recently announced students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

College of Saint Mary Dean's List

OMAHA — College of Saint Mary in Omaha has released of the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 Semester. Students from the area are listed below: