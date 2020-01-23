AMES, Iowa – Area students included on Iowa State university’s Dean’s list are:
Neligh — Jessica McManigal; Pilger — Katelyn Moje; Randolph — Nicholas Schmit; Wayne — Jenna Trenhaile; West Point — Michael Bracht.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MAINLY AN INCH OR LESS. PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
AMES, Iowa – Area students included on Iowa State university’s Dean’s list are:
Neligh — Jessica McManigal; Pilger — Katelyn Moje; Randolph — Nicholas Schmit; Wayne — Jenna Trenhaile; West Point — Michael Bracht.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recently announced students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
OMAHA — College of Saint Mary in Omaha has released of the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 Semester. Students from the area are listed below:
AMES, Iowa – Area students included on Iowa State university’s Dean’s list are:
SEWARD — Undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded to 110 students in December at Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward.
NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released the President's Honor List and Deans' Honor List for both full and part-time students for the fall 2019 semester.
The following students have been named to the Norfolk Junior High 2019-2020 first semester Principal’s List and Honor Roll.
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students from the area included are listed below.
Following is a list of arts events happening in the Norfolk Schools.
-