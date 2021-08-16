University of Kansas
More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units, with some honoring the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establishing a minimum grade point average and others raising the minimum grade point average for each year students are in school. Students include:
Norfolk — Ben Gebhardt, Luke Kluver, Molly Knake, Matthew Weich, Kaci Zarek; Wisner — Erin McGuire.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Minnesota State University, Mankato has announced its honor list for the spring 2021 semester. 2,538 students qualified for the honor list by achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average. Students include:
Norfolk — Shelby Brunsing.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The University of Minnesota Twin Cities has announced its 2021 spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average or higher. Students include:
Newcastle — Amanda Finnegan; Wakefield — Emmalee Pommer.