KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently accepted 46 high school seniors into the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP).
A partnership between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, KHOP is a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and training students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in these areas after professional school.
Participants are awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend UNK and guaranteed admission to UNMC if all requirements are met.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who were accepted into the KHOP program are Haley Schroedl, nursing, Ainsworth; Mitchel Beeson, nursing, Clarkson; Abagail Loeffelholz, occupational therapy, Columbus; Christopher Adame-Hernandez, medicine, Columbus; Kennady Schmidt, medicine, Dodge; and Tobias Kraft, medicine, Norfolk.
They receive additional assistance, along with a $2,000 room waiver, through the KHOP Learning Community. A requirement for freshmen, the one-year residential learning community gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition to college. KHOP members also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area.
“We are very excited to welcome this highly talented and exceptional group of students into the KHOP program next fall,” said Peggy Abels, director of UNK Health Sciences. “It is great to see these future professionals dedicated to providing high-quality health care for rural Nebraska.”
Launched in 2010, KHOP addresses an urgent need for health care providers in rural Nebraska. More than 100 UNK students are receiving their pre-professional training through the program.
KHOP students can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.