HASTINGS — Hastings College held its 137th commencement on May 13. During the ceremony, the college awarded degrees to 211 undergraduates and seven graduates for their master of arts in reaching. Graduates represented 19 states and 13 countries.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Honors are denoted by an asterisk.

Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:

Lyons — Dustin Burgett; Pierce — Ashley Pedersen*; Stanton — Bailey Patterson*; Valentine — Turner Tinant*.

Chadron State College

More than 200 Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees were honored in the Chicoine Center earlier this month. Winter 2022 graduates also participated in the ceremony because the December event was canceled due to a severe snowstorm.

Wayne State College hands out more than 600 degrees

WAYNE — A total of 603 degrees were conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames at the college’s graduation ceremonies May 6. Those students receiving their degrees include 429 undergraduates and 174 graduate students.

Doane University

CRETE — More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 13 during two ceremonies for students receiving graduate degrees and undergraduate students who attended the Lincoln campus and the university’s Crete campus. Both ceremonies took pla…

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer more than 3,600 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.