Hannah Wagner recognized as ag student of the month

Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus has recognized Hannah Wagner as the “Ag Student of the Month” for February. To be selected, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.
A native of Norfolk, Wagner is studying horticulture and turfgrass management.
“Hannah has continued to grow as a student and ran for Ag Club officer spring term,” said ag instructor Annie Erichsen. “She is a hard worker and always willing to help in any situation.”
Students of the month receive a special certificate, bookstore gift card and the opportunity to be the Ag Student of the Year.