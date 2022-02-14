Hannah Wagner recognized as ag student of the month

Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus has recognized Hannah Wagner as the “Ag Student of the Month” for February. To be selected, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.

A native of Norfolk, Wagner is studying horticulture and turfgrass management.

“Hannah has continued to grow as a student and ran for Ag Club officer spring term,” said ag instructor Annie Erichsen. “She is a hard worker and always willing to help in any situation.”

Students of the month receive a special certificate, bookstore gift card and the opportunity to be the Ag Student of the Year.

Local student awarded scholarships

Kanyon Held of Leigh has been awarded the Board of Trustees and Leadership Award valued at $23,000 and $8,200, respectively, to continue his education at Wayne State College.

Western Iowa Tech president's list

Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced the president’s list, full-time students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the 2021 fall semester.

Concordia University honors list

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.9 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:

