Girl Scouts awarded $10,000 sponsorship

OMAHA — Thanks to Healthy Blue Nebraska, a better understanding of well-being and access to a healthier lifestyle is possible for Girl Scouts. Previously known as WellCare, Healthy Blue Nebraska and Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska have an impactful and long-standing partnership. Healthy Blue Nebraska is giving Girl Scouts a $10,000 sponsorship to support individual girl members and troops in leading a healthy lifestyle.
Girl Scouts can be part of this exciting partnership in many ways. A new patch program allows members to explore healthy habits. Available for all Girl Scouts, this program takes you through various steps focused on ways to feel good about yourself, physically and mentally. With this sponsorship, Girl Scouts can also apply for scholarships that will allow them to attend camp, support a community service project, or participate in a Bronze, Silver, or Gold Award project that’s focused on mental health and well--being.
Healthy Blue Nebraska has five locations across the state: Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and Scottsbluff. These facilities are free of use for Girl Scouts and can be used to complete the patch program.
For more information, contact Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska at 402-558-8189.