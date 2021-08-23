Four students from Northeast Nebraska recently earned awards at the virtual FBLA-PBL 2021 National Leadership Conference.

The event, which connected middle school, high school and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions and networking, provided students with the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.

The award is part of the FBLA-PBL National Awards Program, better known as competitive events, that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers.

This year’s conference featured 60 events at the collegiate level. Events were modified to accommodate the online experience. FBLA-PBL has forged partnerships with industry leaders to underwrite competitive events and scholarships for students achieving national ranking.

Nearly 70 Nebraska PBL members were among the competitors in attendance at the virtual conference. They captured seven first-place wins and the state chapter brought home 64 top 10 finishes. As a state, Nebraska finished first among all of the competing states.

Below are the four area students and their awards:

— First place: Sydney Atkinson, Butte, and Joseph Hiatt, Spencer — University of Nebraska at Kearney, small-business management plan

— Second place: Josh Santiago, Norfolk — York College, accounting analysis and decision making; forensic accounting

 — Sixth place: Kimberly Frey, Tilden — University of Nebraska-Lincoln, financial concepts; Joseph Hiatt, Spencer\!q — University of Nebraska at Kearney, justice administration

