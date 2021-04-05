February teens on the month

Sienna Sohler and Preston Eisenmenger were selected by Norfolk Elks Lodge to be the students of the month for February.
Sienna Sohler, daughter of M. Sue Sohler, attends Norfolk High School. She is involved in many school activities including varsity cross country, track and field, cheerleading and Junior varsity swim and dive.
She is a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, National Honor Society, NSAA All-State Speech, One-Acts, Future Business Leaders of America, Quiz Bowl, Health Career Club, Musical and more.
Sohler volunteers at Meals on Wheels, Mercy Meals, Faith Regional Hospital and plays piano at the Homestead Senior Center as well as for youth adult choir.
She participates in Godparents as is an alter server, and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
Gary Schuurmans, Norfolk High biological science teacher as well as the head coach for girls track and field said Sohler “is a reliable, responsible, dedicated and hardworking individual.”
Sohler’s cross country coach Angela Means said Sohler works hard to achieve her goals and commits herself to her extra-curricular activities.
Preston Eisenmenger, son of Jeff and Deb Eisenmenger, attends Norfolk Catholic High School.
Eisenmenger is involved in in band, choir, spring musical and Newspaper Club. He is also active in Norfolk Catholic football, basketball and track and field.
He has served on the Student Council, National Honors Society and Key club. Eisenmenger volunteers at Project Homeless Connect, Flood Emergency and Mercy Meals.
He participates in Knights for Life, JC Camp, EMHC and Mass Cantor.
Eisenmenger’s Confirmation Sponsor, Richard Uhing, said he is impressed with Eisenmenger’s maturity and his desire to positively impact the world.
Norfolk Catholic’s Director of Bands, Samantha Hahn, said Eisenmenger “has striven to imporve by setting benchmarks and doing whatever it takes to reach them through his hard work.”
Hahn said Eisenmenger “is a genuine person and works very diligently at what he puts his mind to.”