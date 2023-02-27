Kayden Kettler and Grace Koch have been named February’s Elks Teens of the Month.
Kettler is a senior at Norfolk High School and is ranked third in his class. He has participated in a number of extracurricular activities throughout his high school career, including band and jazz band, in addition to serving as team captain on the football and wrestling teams.
He has earned several awards, including the Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month award, principal’s list and academic achievement honors and the Lincoln Journal Star all-academic award, among others.
Outside of school, Kettler has participated in volunteer work through the Our Savior Lutheran youth group and has worked a summer job with Peterson Sprinkler Systems. His hobbies include fishing, football, traveling, card games, weightlifting and running.
“Kayden is one of the most hard-working student athletes I have seen come through Norfolk Senior High School in my tenure,” said Justin Grey, a teacher and head wrestling coach at Norfolk High, adding that Kettler is “dependable, responsible, a leader who demonstrates kindness and passion to help others.”
Cory Lenton, a football coach and social studies teacher, stated that “Kayden is smart, diligent, consistent, caring (and) hard-working.”
“He’s a winner,” Lenton said.
Grace Koch is a senior at Norfolk Catholic Senior High School and is ranked second in her class. She has participated in several extracurricular activities, including one-act, band, jazz band, speech, musical, mock trial, quiz bowl, wrestling, track and field, National Honor Society, yearbook, a discipleship group, book club and go-kart racing.
Koch has earned a number of awards, including honor roll, academic all-state, a Believers and Achievers award and Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month award, among others.
Outside of class, Koch has held several different jobs, including as a daycare teammate, and participates in community service and tutoring. Her hobbies include theater and reading.
Pam Wieser, a school counselor and National Honor Society adviser at Norfolk Catholic, stated that Koch is “charismatic, loyal, dedicated, persistent and sociable.”
“Grace finds time to help out at her school and in her community,” Wieser said.