Event inspires students to learn more about STEAM

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON. * WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&