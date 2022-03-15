The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. The one-time scholarships will be awarded to 90 students totaling $194,000 for the ensuing academic year.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation. The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship.

The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American dream.

Incoming freshman recipients

Ainsworth: Tom Ortner, Libby Wilkins; Albion — Braden Benes, Carson Maricle, Cody Maricle; Oakland — Anna Karnopp.

Continuing student scholarship recipients

Ainsworth — Sam Wilkins, senior; Albion — Samantha Weeder, sophomore; Bassett —Jillian Buell, sophomore; Jaya Nelson, sophomore; Fordyce — Chase Lammers, junior; Herman — Luke Mathiesen, junior; Hooper — Taylor Ruwe, junior; Rebecca Wulf, junior; Lindsay — Preston Sueper, junior; Long Pine — Jacy Hafer, senior; Logan Hafer, sophomore; Osmond — Landon Stelling, junior; Petersburg — Seth Wright, sophomore; Pierce — Dalton Freeman, junior; St. Edward — Zane Niemann, sophomore; Valentine —Dillion Muirhead, junior; Wayne — Josie Thompson, senior.

