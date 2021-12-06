Emporia State grad

Morgan Wilken of Norfolk graduated from Emporia State University in August 2020. Wilken earned a master’s of science degree in mathematics. Emporia State University is a public university in Emporia, Kansas.
In other news
The social media giant, Facebook, made headlines when its name was officially changed to Meta Platforms on Oct. 28. The Facebook brand extended well beyond the social media platform of the same name as Instagram and WhatsApp are just a couple of the social media services under the Facebook u…
Facebook changed its company name to reflect its focus on building the metaverse. Facebook wanted to be seen as more than just social media. It instead wanted to be seen as a metaverse company.
Facebook has announced that its name is changing to Meta, a nod to the metaverse, a fictional world wherein people live in virtual reality. While this name change may be motivated by a sincere desire to pivot the company’s direction, this author suspects a more cynical motivation. The more l…
This year, 200 high school youth leaders representing 78 schools were recognized at this year's "Youth Salute" Awards Virtual Ceremony hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Rylee Frohberg and Tyler Gaspers have been selected by the Norfolk Elks Lodge as the November Teenagers/Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.