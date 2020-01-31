Annika Thomas and Nathaniel Liess have been named the Elks Teens of the Month for January.

Annika, the daughter of Shari Collison and Mike Thomas, is a senior at Norfolk High School. There she serves on the student council, played softball for three years, is a member of the Quizbowl team, vice president of the National Honor Society and member of Junior Optimists International. She also is a member of the pep, concert and marching band and orchestra. She was the Nebraska State Student Council District 4 vice president.

Outside of school, she serves on the Norfolk Youth Leadership Council, helped coordinate the Sparkle and Shine event that provides formal dresses for girls who can’t afford them, volunteers at Puppy Love and is involved in Grace Lutheran Church’s youth group. She works at Tastee Treet and Hy-Vee Grocery Store. Her hobbies include playing the ukulele and board games.

Nate, the son of Doug and Kari Leiss, is a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School. There he is involved in Discipleship Group, band, speech, one-act play production, musical, FBLA, swimming, mock trial and show choir. His service activities inlcude being a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion, working at the concession stand at events, Altar server, classroom organization aid at Grant School and volunteer with the Red Cross blood drive.

He is a member of the National Honor Society. He has worked on a farm and for Carney Mowing.

