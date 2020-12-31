Jagger Spiering and Reilly Schlomer have been named the Elks Teens of the Month for December.
Jagger, the son of Jerrit and Kristin Spiering of Norfolk, is a senior at Norfolk High School. He is a member of National Honor Society, was chosen to attend 2020 Boys State and 2020 Capital Forum, has been named to Norfolk High’s principal’s list numerous times and has earned other academic awards. At school, he is involved in music and mock trial. He was also a 2020 Youth Philanthropy Contest winner. Jagger enjoys reading, playing guitar and going to concerts.
Reilly, the daughter of Julie and Charles Schlomer of Norfolk, is a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School. She is involved with National Honor Society, Key Club, 4-H, volleyball and track and field. She enjoys boating, playing Sudoku and cards.