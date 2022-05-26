Earns master’s degree

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alex Kowalewski was among 148 graduate students who were awarded a master of education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies on May 14. Kowalewski graduated with a master’s degree in educational administration + principal endorsement.
Tags
In other news
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alex Kowalewski was among 148 graduate students who were awarded a master of education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies on May 14. Kowalewski graduated with a master’s degree in educational administration + principal endorsement.
Norfolk Public Schools announced that Austin Casselberry and Nina Buck have been selected for the roles of head speech and theater coaches, respectively, starting this fall, pending board approval.
A 19th century suspension bridge spanning the East River from Brooklyn to Manhattan in New York City is a well-known landmark. The Brooklyn Bridge was the first to use steel wire for its cables. Another bridge that bears the same name, but is much, much smaller and considerably more lightwei…
Hannah McGill of West Point and Brianna Parsons of Omaha have been named the Ron Holt Civic Engagement Award winners for the 2021-22 academic year.
The annual Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honors convocation at Morningside University recognized students and employees for their academic, co-curricular, athletic and professional achievements.
ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized the students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester by being named to the dean’s list.