Earns master’s degree

YORK — Laura J. Guenther, a 2013 Norfolk Catholic graduate, earned her master of arts degree from York College in December.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hannah Springer of Pender was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester. Springer is in the business administration-accounting program.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the 57 winners of the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards — including six from Northeast Nebraska high schools.
Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates for fall 2021 to the following list of WITCC graduates. An asterisk (*) denotes students graduating with honors.
There is an issue rising among rural areas in Nebraska that I am sure almost everyone in this area of Nebraska is familiar with: Declining population. Especially in Norfolk, young people are leaving to find another place to make a life for themselves. I think there are lots of reasons for this.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A total of 43 Morningside University students graduated with bachelor's degrees and 73 students earned graduate degrees in December. Among those receiving bachelor of arts degrees were Laura E. Steffen of Hartington and Jason L. Hahlbeck of O’Neill.