DES MOINES, Iowa — Grace Day of Norfolk was named to the dean's list at Drake University.
Saint Peter's University has announced that Valerie Millan of Madison has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Kanyon Held of Leigh has been awarded the Board of Trustees and Leadership Award valued at $23,000 and $8,200, respectively, to continue his education at Wayne State College.
Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced the president’s list, full-time students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the 2021 fall semester.
The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2022 Youth Philanthropy Contest, which attracted youths from across Northeast Nebraska who gathered at the Norfolk Public Library on Jan. 29.
SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.9 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus has recognized Hannah Wagner as the “Ag Student of the Month” for February. To be selected, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.
More than 6,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the deans' list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.