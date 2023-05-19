CRETE — More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 13 during two ceremonies for students receiving graduate degrees and undergraduate students who attended the Lincoln campus and the university’s Crete campus. Both ceremonies took place in Crete, in the university’s outdoor amphitheater, Cassel Theatre.

Doane President Roger Hughes, a 1982 graduate of the university, handed 317 degrees to students who walked in the ceremonies, to the cheers and celebration of their family and peers. A total of 345 students graduated from Doane in May, though not all participated in the commencement ceremonies.

Graduate students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska receiving degrees include:

Bancroft — Austin Joseph Bruning; Hartington — Sara Ann Horstman; Norfolk — Jacob Michael Cooper, Matthew Ryan Gerber, Ashley Brooke Schafer, Lisa Dawn Tatro, Travis Lee Willnerd; Pierce — Ali Ryan Johnson.

Undergraduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska receiving degrees include:

Atkinson — Jordan Dewayne Tasler; Cedar Rapids — Ty Robert Martinsen; Crofton — Sydney Ann Tramp; Elgin — Kaylee Josie Martinsen; Norfolk — Trey Kenneth Porter; Petersburg — Stephanie Rae Wright; Pierce — Kaleb Riley Anderson; Plainview — Kaydi R. Daudt; Wakefield — Solomon Grey Peitz; Wayne — Drew Buck.

In other news

Chadron State College

More than 200 Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees were honored in the Chicoine Center earlier this month. Winter 2022 graduates also participated in the ceremony because the December event was canceled due to a severe snowstorm.

Wayne State College hands out more than 600 degrees

WAYNE — A total of 603 degrees were conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames at the college’s graduation ceremonies May 6. Those students receiving their degrees include 429 undergraduates and 174 graduate students.

Doane University

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer more than 3,600 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.