Doane University announces fall 2021 dean's list

CRETE — A total of 253 Doane University undergraduate students qualified for the school's dean's list during the fall semester. To qualify, students must have a 3.7 GPA or above and have at least 12 graded credits for the semester.
Area students honored include: Kate Bruns, Bloomfield; Drew Buck, Wayne; Kaydi Daudt, Plainview; Sydney Erickson, Pierce; Ben Moxness, Scribner; Braedyn Ollendick, Tilden; Haley Peek, Atkinson; Solomon Peitz, Wakefield; Trey Porter, Norfolk; Walker Stuhr, Petersburg; Nicole Woebbecke, Albion; and Stephanie Wright, Petersburg.