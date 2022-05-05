CRETE — A Boone Central graduate was among students who competed in the Doane forensics team’s first appearance in the American Forensic Association National Speech Tournament
Senior Walker Stuhr, an engineering major who graduated from Boone Central, reached quarterfinals in his event, after-dinner speaking. The team as a whole placed 18th in the team sweepstakes but did win an individual title in poetry interpretation at the tournament earlier this month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln..
For sophomore Alexandria Moulton — the winner of the individual title — this tournament marked one of the first times she had competed in-person at a collegiate tournament.
“I had a lot of emotions, nerves and excitement,” she said, throughout the tournament and upon learning she was a national champion. “Getting up there and doing my performance for so many people was, well, there were a lot of people.”
Stuhr and Moulton, a graduate of Alma High School, were joined by teammates Olivia Vore, Dani Avalos and Erik Rodriguez. All five members of Doane forensics qualified one or more events for the national tournament, and each performance in the preliminary, quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds contributed points toward sweeps.
With Stuhr’s event, after-dinner speaking, the speech is written by the competitor and intended to be humorous. Stuhr wrote his on space law, and it qualified for nationals within just three tournaments at the start of the season, the first of five separate events that he prepared and performed.
Because he qualified so early, Stuhr had a lot of edits to make at the March retreat held by the team to prepare events for AFA-NST and other national tournaments. And much had changed for space law in that time, between Chinese and Russian politics and developments by SpaceX.
“It gave a lot of fodder to my jokes but also made me readjust the focus of my speech,” Stuhr said.
Like Moulton, Stuhr has been doing forensics since high school, and even slightly before at Boone Central Schools.
“It was really nice to end my senior year, making it to quarterfinals with my after-dinner speech,” he said.
The Doane forensics team will have a showcase of all its events at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, as part of We Build Leaders week before the inauguration of Dr. Roger Hughes as the university’s 13th president on Saturday, April 30. It will be open to the public in the Gaylord Hall Recording Studio on Doane’s Crete campus.