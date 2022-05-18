Doane graduate list

Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies May 8. Both ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.
In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.
Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were:
Master’s degrees: Bancroft — Kyle David Elsasser; Clarkson — Jillian Lee Giesselmann; Columbus — Jaclyn Ternus; Norfolk — Breanna M. Jones; South Sioux City — Justin Johnson; Wayne — Jillian Mogensen
Undergraduates: Albion — Garrett P. Cornwell, Lane William Cornwell, Nicole Rose Woebbecke; Battle Creek — Ashley Pearl Schulze; Creston — Amy Lynn Theilen; Martinsburg — Jeremy John Sullivan; Newcastle — Connor Franklin Day, Emma Marie Kneifl; Norfolk — Matthew William Hagedorn, Parker Dane Hansen; Osmond — Jess Nicole Jensen; Petersburg — Walker Lincoln Stuhr; Ponca — Max Alois Masin; Randolph — Christopher Lee Keifer; Scribner — Ben Moxness; West Point — Bryant Jeffrey Rief.