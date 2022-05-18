Doane graduate list

Doane University presented degrees to graduates during two commencement ceremonies May 8. Both ceremonies were held outside in Cassel Theatre on the university’s Crete campus.

In total, 370 students graduated from the university. There were 166 graduates from the College of Education, 111 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 77 graduates from the College of Business and 16 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.

Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were:

Master’s degrees: Bancroft — Kyle David Elsasser; Clarkson — Jillian Lee Giesselmann; Columbus — Jaclyn Ternus; Norfolk — Breanna M. Jones; South Sioux City — Justin Johnson; Wayne — Jillian Mogensen

Undergraduates: Albion — Garrett P. Cornwell, Lane William Cornwell, Nicole Rose Woebbecke; Battle Creek — Ashley Pearl Schulze; Creston — Amy Lynn Theilen; Martinsburg — Jeremy John Sullivan; Newcastle — Connor Franklin Day, Emma Marie Kneifl; Norfolk — Matthew William Hagedorn, Parker Dane Hansen; Osmond — Jess Nicole Jensen; Petersburg — Walker Lincoln Stuhr; Ponca — Max Alois Masin; Randolph — Christopher Lee Keifer; Scribner — Ben Moxness; West Point — Bryant Jeffrey Rief.

Concordia graduates

SEWARD — Concordia University awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates on May 7. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies. The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were among those who graduated:

Musical excellence celebrated at WSC honors recital

WAYNE — At the close of the semester, the Wayne State College Department of Music celebrates excellence in music with an honors recital. The concert features select students recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument.

Local student awarded scholarship

Rylee Frohberg, a senior at Norfolk High School, has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). Twelve $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the children of Nebraska county officials and employees.