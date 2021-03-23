OMAHA — In partnership with the Latino Society of the Omaha Public Power District and Cinco de Mayo Omaha, the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation invites students to apply for one of eight scholarships which will be awarded this summer.
A total of $27,500 in scholarships will be given to Nebraska students, bringing the total of scholarships awarded to Latino students to over $225,000 since being founded in 2005.
Two new scholarships in the amount of $2,500 will be given this year with funds donated from OPPD employees through the Latino Society of OPPD. Members of the society helped raise funds from the OPPD employees’ unused vacation hours in 2020 — a policy at OPPD called “vacation donation.”
“Everything aligned perfectly for our committee to make this offering,” said Joel Robles, emeritus of the Latino Society of OPPD. “Due to COVID, our employees had extra vacation hours that they were graciously willing to donate.”
During a year when many, if not all, volunteer events were canceled, the Latino Society of OPPD creatively brainstormed ways for their committee members to still make a difference in the community. The society’s mission aligned well with that of the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation.
“The vision for the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation was always to be a conduit for successful immigrants or children or grandchildren of those immigrants to give a hand up to the next generation,” said John Barrientos, president of the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation.
To qualify for a scholarship, a student must have a minimum GPA of 3.5, plan to attend a Nebraska college or university, provide a minimum of two references and demonstrate strong community engagement.
Applications for 2021 scholarships are being accepted. Students who meet the qualifications above can visit www.BarrientosScholarship.org to apply. The application deadline is Friday, April 2, at midnight. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Barrientos Scholarship Foundation’s annual golf outing on Friday, June 25, hosted at Eagle Hills Golf Course.
The Barrientos Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that assists exceptionally promising Latino students to pursue a higher education in Nebraska. The primary goal is to help reduce the financial burden for students who have demonstrated academic aptitude, high character and personal ambition.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For a complete list of scholarships, visit www.BarrientosScholarship.org .