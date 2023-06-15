York University
YORK — Ella Whitaker of Lyons qualified for the York University dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 term. A total of 104 students were recognized with this distinction.
To be named to the dean's list, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below "C" for the semester.
Mount Marty University
YANKTON — Mount Marty University in Yankton has announced its spring 2023 dean's list honorees. The dean's list honoree at Mount Marty is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
Honorees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Bassett — Brielle Bussinger; Beemer — Riley Theroes; Bloomfield — Bree Eisenhauer, Brooklyn Eisenhauer; Coleridge — Deagan Puppe; Creston — Natalie Reeves; Fordyce — Gabrielle Goodrich; Hartington — Matthew Becker, Brian Santiago; Lyons — Zachary Hegge; Madison — Kalee Gilsdorf; Neligh — Brynn Dilly; Norfolk — Carson Means, Christian Mickelson, Alexandra Ruth, Gabrielle Ruth, Griffen Wieneke; O’Neill — Zelie Sorensen; Pierce — Dawson Watts; Verdigre — Rachel Pavelka, Andrea Sucha; Wausa — Ted Bengston, Abrielle Nelson; Wayne — Courtney Brink, Alyssa Carlson, Taya Johnson; Winside — Andrea Bargstadt; Wynot — Jacob Wieseler.
Utah Tech University
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Brad Jorgensen of Creighton was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the dean's list at Utah Tech University for the spring 2023 semester. Students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the dean's list. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Benedictine College
ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the spring semester.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list. Of the 2,234 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 166 made the president's list and 698 made the dean's list.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who have earned dean’s list honors are: Gretchen Kleinschmit of Hartington, Brianna Peatrowsky, Paige Rolf, Tobias Steffensmeier and Evelyn Wooldrik, all of West Point.
Bismarck State College
BISMARCK, N.D. — Eric Konert of Pierce has been named to the Bismarck State College president's honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the president's honor roll.
University of South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. — More than 2,250 students at the University of South Dakota are being honored for their high achievement during the spring 2023 semester with the release of the dean's list and academic honors.
Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the dean’s list if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses they took in the spring 2023 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students, those with fewer than 12 credit hours, the recognition is called academic honors.
Dean’s list students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Eden Eilish Raymond; Albion — Emily Jo Naber; Allen — Rachel Judith Borg, Summer Marie Jackson; Atkinson — Landyn Olivia Mlady; Bancroft — Rylee Jo Lehmkuhl; Battle Creek — Natalie Rose Miller, BriAnna Elizabeth Zohner; Bloomfield — Braden Gary Eisenhauer, Jaiden Nicole Johnson, Grace Eva Kuchar, Ella Rose McFarland;
Carroll — Graison Alexandria Pfeiffer; Chambers — Alexis Rose Butterfield; Clarkson — Melissa Grace Bunner; Creighton — Alaina Marie Farnik, Sierra Briann Nielsen, Mallory Renae Nielsen; Crofton — Calvin C Schieffer; Dakota City — Olivia Elayne Hrouda, Taylor Lynn Niles; Elgin — Johannah Kathleen Tassemeyer; Fordyce — Kathryn Elizabeth Steffen;
Hartington — Keanna Malia Korth, Sara C Reifenrath; Hubbard — Shelby Lin Cox; Humphrey — Jessica Ann Olmer; Laurel — Delaney Kate Ehlers, Jordynn Lee Urwiler, London Ann Van Cleave; Leigh — Madison Taylor Noonan; Madison — Shelby Lee Gilsdorf, Rachel Marie Jackson; Meadow Grove — Renee Ann Brummels;
Norfolk — Erin Renee Barnhill, Anna Elizabeth Brown, Rebecca Cartela, Aden Douglas Dominisse, Taylor Kathryn Easland, Charli Alese Fischer, Samuel Dietrich Jagels, Laura Ann Kalous, Dylan Joseph Kautz, Cara Rose Leader, Korbin Neil Ellis Maertins, Lilian Miller, Gabriella Ann Moore, Hanna Rose Neesen, Tanner Newman, Landon Scott Olson, Amber Jean Schwanebeck, Tyson Connor Test;
Oakland — Jaron Paul Meyer; O’Neill — Michael Grant Tomjack; Osmond — Allison Elizabeth Aschoff, Molly M Beacom-Timmerman, Dylan Thomas Schmit, Connor Nicholas von Rentzell; Pierce — Alexus Victoria Sindelar; Randolph — Emma Victoria Bermel, Tyson Mark Junck, Baylie Elizabeth Shearer, Zoe Raine Wiedeman; South Sioux City — Caden Matthew LaFleur, Avery Ana Palsma, Tiffany Marie Tinker;
Spalding — Rachel Marie Bauer, Morgan Mary Haschke; Stanton — Emily Colwell, Autumn Glaser, Mylie Elizabeth Otto, Madison Anne Wragge; Tekamah — Rachel Lynn Sadler; Tilden — Walter U Furstenau; Valentine — Delaney Belle Robison; Wakefield — Katie Marie VanderVeen; Waterbury — Grace Rose Rooney; Wausa — Elizabeth Morgan Johnson, Isabelle Ann Vanness; Wisner — Gwen Avery Donner; Wynot — Emersyn G Sudbeck.
Academic honors students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Atkinson — Taylor Ann Schaaf; Newcastle — Lindsey LaMonica Hermelbracht; South Sioux City — Daxton J Grace; Wausa — Drew Collin Munter; West Point — Meghan Jo Brunsing.
Uuiversity of Nebraska at Kearney
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.” Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis — such as internships and student teaching — aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Qualifying students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Haley Schroedl, Raven Georgina Stewart, Tate Fernau; Albion — Ashtyn Hedlund, Cole Joseph Greek, Emilie Kelley, Jordan Soto-Stopak, Kea Barnes, Layne Hudson, Sydney Marie Tisthammer, Tessa Hamling; Amelia — Braiden Owen Moses; Atkinson — Alexis Chavez Monasterio, Kelsi Jo Williams;
Battle Creek — Haley Hrabanek; Belden — Sophia Harder; Bloomfield — Mariah Arroyos; Clarkson — Paige Elizabeth Moore, Mitchel Beeson; Clearwater — Kelsie Maria Waller; Creighton — Alex Homan; Crofton — Emma Neuhalfen; Ewing — Ryann Leree Haburchak, Bre Bartak, Michelle Koenig; Greeley — Devyn Erickson; Hartington — Aspen A Jansen, Sadie Grace Uhing, Marie Rokusek; Humphrey — Aidan Weidner, Connor Olmer, Delaney Olmer; Laurel — Megan Forsberg; Lindsay — Zach Pfeifer; Madison — Jason Gonzalez;
Neligh — Kaylee Kathryn Ramold, Trey Svatos, Andrew Jacobsen; Newman Grove — Lauren Rachel Fowlkes, Morgann Lei Johnson, Kirsten Michelle Milam, Luke Ronald Slizoski, Jenna Preister, Nicole Wojcik; Norfolk — Abby Ullrich, Anika Sue Wurdinger, Ashley Pena, Ben Wicker, Carson Walker, Elly Piper, Kelsi Marie Woodard, Kiley Anderson, Maggie Waddington, Tobias Kraft, Veronika Meyer;
Oakland — Mike Brands; O’Neill — Abby Everitt, Adam Everitt, Ally Jane Sedlacek, Alyssa Fehringer, Alyssa Marie Eichelberger, Ansley Jean Kramer, Chloe Julia Scott, Faith Rasmussen, Meg Anna Schluns, Samantha P Bowland, William Otte;
Osmond — Connor Gutz; Purdum — Elizabeth Smith; Randolph — Noah Mosel; St. Edward — Bailey Ann Oberhauser, Kalli Niemann, Sophie Reeves; St. Helena — Elena Cariel Paltz, Clarissa Paltz; Spalding — Mardee Berger;
Stanton — Kaitlyn Van Surksum, Temo Molina; Stuart — Jordyn Laible; Tilden — Sibley Mollhoff; Valentine — Rhiannon Carson Painter, Elli Springer; Wakefield — Haylee Dolezal; Wayne — Kayla Fleming; West Point — Riley Kristine Heller; Wisner — Ella Breitkreutz; Wood Lake — Lauren Ferguson.
Iowa Lakes Community College
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Lakes Community College has released the spring 2023 honors lists recognizing students who achieve the highest academic standards earning inclusion on the president's honor List or dean's list.
For the spring 2023 semester, Teagan Ziems of Plainview was among 118 students who made the president's honor list, an honor achieved by those who recorded a 4.0 GPA. Jagger Horken of South Sioux City was among 212 students who made the dean's list of students who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher for the semester.
In addition to achieving the required GPA, students also must be full time and enrolled in 12 or more graded credits to be eligible for the president's honor list or dean's list.
Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has announced that 446 students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Dean’s list students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Shawna Fernau*; Bloomfield — Ella Wragge*; Clarkson — Levi Belina; Hartington — Abbe Morten*, Gavin Potts*; Homer — Cheyenne Donnelly, Hannah Harris*; Hubbard — Erin Georgesen*; Laurel — Kinsey Hall; Neligh — Sadie Heckert*; Norfolk — Chase Carter; Stanton — Tenna Beel.
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Dean’s list students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Hartington — Austin Brian Lange; Norfolk — Devon Tyler Lockman, Wyatt Mead, Shalyn Micay Miller; Pierce — Rachelle Kristine Fisher; Tekamah — Margaret Clare Braniff; West Point — Abby Elizabeth Boell, Michael Lynn Bracht, Jordan Howell.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 550 students who made the spring 2023 dean's list. Northeast and North Central Nebraska students who made the list were Emma Kerkman from Clearwater and Sierra Schartz from Atkinson.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — Adam Reeson of West Point has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Reeson is pursuing a bachelor of science in mathematics.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2023 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college. For the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.
Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has named 258 students as Roadman Scholars and 146 as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
Roadman Scholars from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Shawna R. Fernau; Albion — Lauren E. Hedlund; Hartington — Abbe R. Morten, Gavin W. Potts; Homer — Cheyenne J. Donnelly, Hannah L. Harris; Laurel — Kinsey C. Hall; Neligh — Mercedes C. Heckert; Norfolk — Chase M. Carter.
Dimmitt Scholars from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Hubbard — Erin M. Georgesen.
South Dakota State University
BROOKINGS, S.D. — More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.
To earn dean's list distinctions in South Dakota State’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Overall, 3,043 students from 37 states and 20 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,300 students received a 4.0 GPA, and those are indicated with an asterisk.
Dean’s list students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Jenna Williams; Coleridge — Hannah Kleinschmit; Crofton — Brooklynn Fiscus*, Austin Guenther*, Danielle Steffen, Hannah Van Heek; Fordyce — Ann Steffen*; Hartington — Charles Dendinger*, Bailey Wuebben; Humphrey — Alex Schemek; Norfolk — Melissa Balvin*, Caleb Harthoorn*; Oakland — Wyatt Seagren*; Page — Jace Stagemeyer; Pierce — Morgan Blecher, Nicholas Erickson; Pilger — Aidan Sateren; Ponca — Eric Brannon*, Samuel Brannon, Addison McGill, Maggie McGill, Alyssa Swick*, Morgan Swick*; St. Helena — Shaelee Planer, Justin Potts*, Tyler Potts*, Nathaniel Wieseler*; Valentine — Clay Billings, Shelby Grooms; Wakefield — Cody Thomas; Wausa — Brooke Kumm; Wayne — Brandon Bartos, Tyler Gilliland, Victoria Kniesche*, Erin O'Reilly*.
University of Mississippi
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Carson Miller of Pender was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2023 honor roll list.
Miller, majoring in biomedical engineering, was named to the chancellor's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.0.