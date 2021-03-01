Dates of the ESU 8 quiz bowls announced

Marlin Seevers, the ESU 8 Quiz Bowl Director, recently announced the dates of the ESU 8 Quiz Bowls. They are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 2 and 3 in Neligh at the ESU 8 Main Office. The Senior High School Academic Quiz Bowl (grades 9-12) will be held on Tuesday, March 2 with a start time of 9 a.m. Participating teams to-date are: Battle Creek, Chambers, Clearwater, Elgin Public, Ewing, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk Public, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Orchard, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Stuart, and West Holt.
The Junior High/Middle School Academic Quiz Bowl (grades 6-8) will be held on Wednesday, March 3 also with a start time of 9 a.m. Participating teams to-date are Atkinson St. Joseph, Battle Creek, Chambers, Elgin Public, Ewing, Madison, Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk Public, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Orchard, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Stuart, Verdigre, and West Holt.
Competition will be limited to 16 teams with a waiting list in case of cancellations. Competition will begin with pool play. Four teams will be assigned to each of four rooms. The four teams in each room will be matched against each other, guaranteeing three matches for every team. At the conclusion of pool play, the top two teams will be selected from each pool. That eight-team list will seed the single-elimination bracket. The teams not advancing will return to their school.