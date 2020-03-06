Creighton student wins poster competition

Evelynn Houck from Creighton is the 2020 first-place winner in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest. Each year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office invites fifth-graders from across the state to participate in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The posters are intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians, and caregivers to make the safety of children a priority.

The winning poster portrays a dragon and a man bringing missing children back home. In her essay, Evelynn said people who bring children back to their parents are heroes.

As the winner of the statewide contest, Evelynn’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.

To learn more about this year’s poster contest winner, visit www.ago.nebraska.gov/2020-winner-missing-childrens-day-nebraska-poster-contest.

