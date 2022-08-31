Cornhusker marching band makes debut Saturday

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 300-member Cornhusker marching band makes its 2022 debut Saturday, Sept. 3, at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football home opener against North Dakota.
This year's band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 74% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-one percent of the students have majors in the Glenn Korff School of Music. The rest are studying in about 70 other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.
Following is a list of 2022 marching band members from Northeast and North Central Nebraska, with instrument or role in band, year in school and academic major(s).
Albion — Lauren Kohtz, trumpet, sophomore, emerging media arts; Lyons — Reid Preston, trombone, senior, agricultural economics;-Norfolk — David Fanta, trumpet, senior, civil engineering; Austin Matthies, trumpet, senior, accounting; MaKinzie Walton, alto saxophone, senior, psychology; Osmond — Kaden Polt, trumpet, freshman, biological sciences; Ponca — Matthew Lentz, trombone, freshman, pre-health.