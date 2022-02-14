Concordia University honors list

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.9 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:
Ainsworth — Erin Painter; Bancroft — Micah Henschen, Rebekah Henschen; Hooper — Riley Hoetfelker; Leigh — Emily Loseke; Norfolk — Rebecca Gebhardt, Jaxson Kant, Sarah Sugita; St. Edward — Lainey Werts; Valentine — Rebecca Higgins.