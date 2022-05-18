Concordia graduates

SEWARD — Concordia University awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates on May 7. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies. The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were among those who graduated:
Ainsworth — Shelby Jones; Bancroft — Rebekah Henschen; Neligh — Kassidy Sloup; Norfolk — Nicholle Blomenberg, Josef Stevens, Luke Woltmann; O’Neill — Shayne Campbell; Petersburg — Maggie Cleveland; Plainview — Jordyn Anderson; Scribner — Kaylee Boyle; West Point — Rebecca Weddell.