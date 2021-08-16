College notes

Samantha Funk of Ewing has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2021 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession and has campuses in Davenport; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Lutheran High Northeast graduated students in May with three of them tying for the valedictorian position: Madeline Becker, Rebecca Gebhardt and Temo Molina. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.
Norfolk Catholic High School graduated students in May with Emily Faltys as valedictorian. The following is a list of scholarships and awards the graduates have received, as well as their plans that will start soon this fall.
The Norfolk Beef Expo’s scholarship program is now in its 14th year.
KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement the college’s health and sports center on Friday.
A new educational internet program for Nebraska K-12 schools was unveiled Wednesday through a partnership of several state organizations and institutions.
The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools was recently selected as a national winner during the organization’s leadership conference.
OMAHA — Midwest Dairy announces that three students will receive $500 to $1,500 scholarships to help cover costs as full-time students at an accredited college. Recipients were chosen based on past and present leadership involvement in their school and community, and past and present involve…