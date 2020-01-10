Dakota Wesleyan
MITCHELL, S.D. — Myles Burkink, Cooper Caskey and Bridgett Knobbe, all of Norfolk, and Mallory Cooper of Ewing have been included in the fall, 2019, semester Dean’s List at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D.
Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa — Marina Fessler of Stuart has been named to the fall, 2019, Dean’s List at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
Hastings College
HASTINGS — The following area students were named to the fall, 2019, Dean’s List at Hastings college. Pierce — Ashley Pedersen, Casey Sutherland; Stanton — Bailey Patterson; Valentine — Robert Goodwin.
College of St. Mary
HARTINGTON — Ellie Pinkelman of Hartington graduated in December from the College of St. Mary in Omaha with master’s degree in occupational therapy degree.
South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University student Trevor Doffin recently received the Rodney N. Richardson Endowed Scholarship in Plant Science and the Dr. Paul Prashar Memorial Scholarship in Horticulture in Support of the Jackrabbit Guarantee this year. Trevor is a Stanton High School graduate.