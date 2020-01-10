Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — Myles Burkink, Cooper Caskey and Bridgett Knobbe, all of Norfolk, and Mallory Cooper of Ewing have been included in the fall, 2019, semester Dean’s List at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D.

Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa — Marina Fessler of Stuart has been named to the fall, 2019, Dean’s List at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

Hastings College

HASTINGS — The following area students were named to the fall, 2019, Dean’s List at Hastings college. Pierce — Ashley Pedersen, Casey Sutherland; Stanton — Bailey Patterson; Valentine — Robert Goodwin.

College of St. Mary

HARTINGTON — Ellie Pinkelman of Hartington graduated in December from the College of St. Mary in Omaha with master’s degree in occupational therapy degree.

South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University student Trevor Doffin recently received the Rodney N. Richardson Endowed Scholarship in Plant Science and the Dr. Paul Prashar Memorial Scholarship in Horticulture in Support of the Jackrabbit Guarantee this year. Trevor is a Stanton High School graduate.

Tags

In other news

Nominations sought

The U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools program is seeking nominations for its 2019-2020 awards. The deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 24, 2020.

Scholarship given

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Molly McNally of Norfolk was recently awarded the SCO Honors Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry.

Calendar of events

Following is a list of some of the upcoming music, theater and debate events in the Norfolk schools.

Students learn about careers in STEAM

Students learn about careers in STEAM

Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event provided a unique hands-on learning experience for 447 youth from three counties in Northeast Nebraska at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on earlier this week.

Top high school musicians participate in Hawkfest

Top high school musicians participate in Hawkfest

The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College was filled with the sound of music earlier this week as a number of the region’s top high school musicians and vocalists had the opportunity to participate in an honors program through the institution’s music department.