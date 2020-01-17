Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. — More than 4,220 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2019 semester. Included are several area students. They are Atkinson — Brea Hostert; Norfolk — Allyson Hoff; Stanton — Broderick Sieh.

University of Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. — Elianne Heilhecker of Neligh, a senior the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was named to the honors list for the fall 2019 semester.

Northwest Missouri State University

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following area students were named to the first semester academic honors list at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.

Battle Creek — Cody Young; West Point — Cole Kreikemeier, Matthew Schuetze.

Concordia University

SEWARD — Concordia University in Seward named 263 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester. The following area students were named to the honors list:

Lyons — Amelia Schlichting; Neligh — Kassidy Grosserode; Norfolk — Luke Blomenberg, Nicholle Harstad, Josef Stevens Sarah Sugita; Tilden — Drew Boggs.

Southeast Community College

LINCOLN — Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

Following is a list of students from the area who are included.

Norfolk — Abigail Colsden, Andrea Svoboda, Crystal Vetter and Kiersten Woodard.

Central Community College

COLUMBUS — A number of area students were named to the first semester honors lists at Central Community College in Columbus.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Albion — Kelli Niewohner; Stacy Sizemore; Norfolk — Jule Haller, Page —Brittany Carr, Pender — Michaela Wegner, Valentine — Anna Perrett.

DEAN’S LIST

Albion — Marissa Wilson-Hamm; Butte — Melissa Sextro; Herman — Mylee Sheets; Humphrey —:Isaac Dohmen; Lindsay — Allanah Beller; Lynch — Jayla Froman; Neligh — Connor Miller; Valentine — Evan Pettigrew; Wayne — Cali Lech; West Point — : Alison Meiergerd.

