Emerson College
BOSTON, Mass. — Emily Reiser of Spencer was named to named to fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. The requirement is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Buena Vista
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Brayden Olson of St. Edward and Olivia Wieseler of St. Helena have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall term at Buena Vista University.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University recently announced names of students on the dean’s honor roll for fall 2019.
Area students included are Katelyn Cook of Laurel, Samual Brickett of Ponca and Amanda Mueller of Wayne.
To be on the honor roll, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Albion College
ALBION, Mich. — Nathaniel Jennings of O’Neill was named to the Albion (Michigan) College fall 2019 dean’s list. Students named to Albion College’s dean’s list must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.
Chadron State
CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced scholarships awarded to students during the fall 2019 semester. Among the students receiving scholarships are Caleb Haskell of Madison and KayLynn Miller of Valentine.
SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2019 semester at South Dakota State University.
To earn dean’s list distinctions, students must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Ainsworth — McKenna Erthum; Albion — Anna Hamling*; Creighton — Clarissa Becker; Crofton — Kyla Dendinger*, Justin Goeden, Hannah Kast, Kalli Mueller, Danielle Steffen, Hannah Van Heek*; Dodge — Kaitlynn Bjorklund; Elgin — Kelsey Welding; Fordyce — Nicole Zavadil; Hartington — Isaac Creamer*; Austin Lange*; Hooper — Jaycen Timm; Neligh — Jayda Zemlicka; Norfolk — Caleb Harthoorn*, Spencer Olmer, Sydney Reedy; Oakland — Jena Gardeman; Page — Miles Stagemeyer; Petersburg — Miles Schrage; Ponca — Morgan Swick*; St. Helena — Nathaniel Wieseler*; Scribner — Kaleb Fischer*; Stanton — Trevor Doffin*; Wayne — Allison Claussen, Kortney Keller; West Point — Jack Baumert; Wynot — Cortney Arkfeld.
Hastings College
HASTINGS — A number of students from the area will be participating in Hastings College’s 58th annual honor band, 50th annual honor choir and 41st annual honor orchestra concert on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. in the Kiewit Building. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Hastings College honor band, orchestra and choir (HBOC) festival is the longest-running high school music honor ensemble sponsored by a college in Nebraska, featuring some of the best high school musical talent throughout the region.
This year, students selected come from 39 high schools. Students from Norfolk and the area include:
Clearwater, homeschool — Band: Matthew Feusse, Nathan Feusse; Norfolk High School — Band: Grace Day, Mason Dover, Janea Hirschman, Kenny Mitchell, Allison Wisnieski, Tyler Wisnieski; Choir: Daphne Buss, Anna Escoto, Giorgia Korth, Ethan Lee, Maya Marfileno, Jacob Rusk, Ryan Schroeder, Sierra Schroeder, Kailee Weaver, Ben Wicker; Orchestra: Erin Barnhill, Paloma Castillo, Brayden Rittscher, Grace Schavee, Jeffrey Sours, Aimee Wiebelhaus, Melanie Yover; Osmond — Band: Diandra Polt.