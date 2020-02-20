College notes for Feb. 21

PERU --The following area students graduated from Peru State College in December. They will receive their degrees during spring commencement in May.
Fordyce -- Michelle Thoene; Humphrey ‑- Mark Geilenkirchen; Plainview-- Catherine Wabs; Ponca ‑- Mallory Wortmann.
Peru State College also recently announced the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2019 semester. The following area students are included.
President’s List
Allen--Kaylee Gill, Brandon Sullivan; Atkinson -- Anna Meyer; Battle Creek -- Taylor Finke; Homer -- Kealyn Ensminger; Laurel --Madysyn Holloway; Norfolk --Taylor Thompson.
Dean’s List
Elgin -- Baylee Wemhoff Homer -- Bryanna Woodard; Madison -- Maria Juan Lucas; Norfolk -- Shianna Oestreich; Platte Center --Cheryl Gilsdorf; Stanton -- LeAnn Mandl; Tekamah -- Matthew Hawkins; Wausa – Gaige Hegge; Madison --Maria Juan Lucas.