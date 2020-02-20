College notes for Feb. 21

PERU --The following area students graduated from Peru State College in December. They will receive their degrees during spring commencement in May.

Fordyce -- Michelle Thoene; Humphrey ‑- Mark Geilenkirchen; Plainview-- Catherine Wabs; Ponca ‑- Mallory Wortmann.

Peru State College also recently announced the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2019 semester. The following area students are included.

President’s List

Allen--Kaylee Gill, Brandon Sullivan; Atkinson -- Anna Meyer; Battle Creek -- Taylor Finke; Homer -- Kealyn Ensminger; Laurel --Madysyn Holloway; Norfolk --Taylor Thompson.

Dean’s List

Elgin -- Baylee Wemhoff Homer -- Bryanna Woodard; Madison -- Maria Juan Lucas; Norfolk -- Shianna Oestreich; Platte Center --Cheryl Gilsdorf; Stanton -- LeAnn Mandl; Tekamah -- Matthew Hawkins; Wausa – Gaige Hegge; Madison --Maria Juan Lucas.

Information was mailed last week to principals of more than 50 high schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, inviting them to nominate students for inclusion on the 2020 all-academic team sponsored by the Daily News.

Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the fall 2019 semester.