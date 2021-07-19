Clarkson grad selected for HALO program

Abigail Langdon of Clarkson is among 59 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.
Jeff Cole, the network lead for Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s statewide after-school network, explained the significance of the HALO program.
“This program was designed to give UNL students the opportunity to contribute to Nebraska’s recovery from the pandemic — specifically, to help young people whose learning has been interrupted by school closures.”
Honors students have led after-school clubs in Lincoln schools for several years. The new expansion was made possible through CARES Act funds provided to the university. Patrice McMahon, the director of the Honors Program, is excited to see the after-school programs expand.
“For UNL students, watching these children learn and grow is often the highlight of their week. They come away feeling not only fulfilled, but also prepared with new skills they didn’t have before. This is exactly what the Honors Program hopes to do — help prepare students for real-world experiences that help the community and benefit our society.”