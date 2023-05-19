More than 200 Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees were honored in the Chicoine Center earlier this month. Winter 2022 graduates also participated in the ceremony because the December event was canceled due to a severe snowstorm.

The commencement speaker was Chadron State College alum and Chadron High School history and civics teacher Michael Sandstrom. In 2019, Sandstrom received the Nebraska History Teacher of the Year Award sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Along with the state award, Sandstrom became a finalist for the National History Teacher of the Year Award.

Undergraduate degree recipients from the Northeast and North Central regions of Nebraska include:

Ainsworth — Gage Delimont, Mackenzie Kovar (cum laude); Carroll — Kylie Kempf; Norfolk — Jistina Haselhorst (summa cum laude), Christopher Lidgett, Morgan Timmerman (summa cum laude); O’Neill — Brooke Benson; Pilger — Levi Otten (cum laude); Valentine — Trinity Shipley; Walthill — McKenna Juhlin (magna cum laude); West Point — Nicole Walno (summa cum laude); Wood Lake — Treyvin Schlueter (cum laude).

Graduate degree recipients include:

Ainsworth — Brady Delimont; Chadron — Alexander Jensen; Norfolk — Braxton Dreher; Valentine — Joe Hesse.

