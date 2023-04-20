Chadron State College names new president

LINCOLN — Following an extensive national search, the board of trustees for Nebraska’s state colleges and chancellor Paul Turman announced Ron K. Patterson as the 12th president of Chadron State College.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected to serve as the president of Chadron State College,” Patterson said. “Chadron State College is a special place, and I look forward to joining the strong team of dedicated faculty and staff to continue to enhance the lives and experiences of our students, their families, and the community.”
Patterson has served the University of North Alabama since 2016 in multiple leadership roles from chief enrollment officer to most recently vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and director of the presidential mentor’s academy for the past three years. Previously he served as vice president for enrollment management at Marietta College, the University of Central Arkansas as director of admissions and enrollment services, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as director of admissions and assistant dean for student affairs at Christian Brothers University.
“Dr. Patterson has a true passion for the institution, our mission of accessibility and affordability of the state colleges and especially the students of Chadron State,” said John Chaney, chairman of the board of trustees and chairman of the search committee.
The search involved input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including the faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members.
“First I would like to thank the search and search advisory committees for their great work in advancing an outstanding pool of candidates to campus,” said Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. “From this pool, we selected an individual with a passion for students and the region to lead Chadron State into the future. Dr. Patterson’s considerable enrollment success and comprehensive strategic planning experience will serve him well as he leads Chadron State into the future.”