CHADRON — Northeast and North Central Nebraska students were among the graduates receiving degrees from Chadron State College last Friday.
Among the 83 graduate candidates were:
— Jordan Nelson of Newman Grove, Master of Arts in Education degree.
— Carissa Valasek of Osmond, Master of Arts in Education degree.
— Amy Hencey-Graham of Valentine, Master of Arts in Education degree.
— Dustin Stodola of Clarkson, Master of Science in Organizational Management degree.
Also, 127 undergraduate candidates will be recognized. Area graduates include:
— TreyLynn Hermelbracht of Homer, Bachelor of Arts
— Kara Brashears of Valentine, Bachelor of Arts
— Steven Shields of Valentine, Bachelor of Arts
— Michala Winings of O'Neill, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts
— Caleb Haskell of Madison, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts
— James Battershaw of Valentine, Bachelor of Science
— Donald Stephen of Springview, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science
— Caleb Haskell of Madison, Bachelor of Science in Education degree.