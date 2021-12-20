CHADRON — Northeast and North Central Nebraska students were among the graduates receiving degrees from Chadron State College last Friday.

Among the 83 graduate candidates were:

— Jordan Nelson of Newman Grove, Master of Arts in Education degree.

— Carissa Valasek of Osmond, Master of Arts in Education degree.

— Amy Hencey-Graham of Valentine, Master of Arts in Education degree.

— Dustin Stodola of Clarkson, Master of Science in Organizational Management degree.

Also, 127 undergraduate candidates will be recognized. Area graduates include:

— TreyLynn Hermelbracht of Homer, Bachelor of Arts

— Kara Brashears of Valentine, Bachelor of Arts

— Steven Shields of Valentine, Bachelor of Arts

— Michala Winings of O'Neill, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts

— Caleb Haskell of Madison, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts

— James Battershaw of Valentine, Bachelor of Science

— Donald Stephen of Springview, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science

— Caleb Haskell of Madison, Bachelor of Science in Education degree.

