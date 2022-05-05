Central Valley Ag has announced winners of the 2022 CVA scholarships.
Twenty students pursuing a career in an agriculturally related field won awards of $1,000 each. Students from Northeast Nebraska who won a scholarship were Levi Schiller, Scribner; Sadie Jarecke, Stuart; Kaitlyn Pelster, Petersburg; Elizabeth Wilkins, Ainsworth; Carly Schadd, Columbus; Garrett Rasmussen, Albion; Kylee Howard, O’Neill; Kelsey Howard, O’Neill; and Branden Duhsmann, West Point.
The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence while providing an opportunity for students to learn more about the agricultural industry and the cooperative system through the process.
Students completed an online application and essay focused on explaining how the cooperative model is different from other business models when it comes to ownership and explain why the “One Member-One Vote” model is so important.
Scholarship eligibility was limited to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees who are pursuing a career in agriculture. The 2022-2023 CVA scholarship program will launch in fall 2022.