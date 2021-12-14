Bryan College graduate

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&